Celebrity 'Save a Child's Heart' doctor visits Israel

Dr. Mike, an Instagram celebrity, visits Israeli hospital, praises how staff 'overcome politics and geography to save children's lives.'

US Instagram celebrity Dr. Mikhail Varshavski, also known as "Dr. Mike," on Tuesday visited Israel's Wolfson Medical Center, meeting its director, Dr. Anat Angel.

During his visit, Dr. Mike was witness to how Wolfson's humanitarian activities embrace children from across the globe, and requested to remain in contact with the medical center and to be a part of further activities.

He also visited "Save a Child's Heart" in Holon.

"With all the turmoil and suffering in the Middle East and around the world, it’s easy to be heartbroken, it’s a lot harder to mend a heart – and that’s what these guys are doing here every day," Dr. Mike said.

"It’s inspiring how they overcome politics and geography to save children’s lives. The doctors, and all the staff here, are heroes, they really are."

An Instagram celebrity, Dr. Mike has over two million followers and 250 million views.

The Russian-born doctor opened his Instagram account when he was still a medical student."I tried to show what it's like to go through medical school, residency, and the entire journey to becoming a doctor," he explained. "There's a stigma that as a doctor you need to give up your life and your hobbies, and I wanted to show the world that they were wrong." Save a Child's Heart spokesperson Dr. Mike with one of Wolfson's young patients