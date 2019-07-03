Israel's incoming tourism continues to break records, with June's tourist entries rising 18% compared to the same period last year.

The country also saw a 10% increase in tourist entries over the first half of 2019.

According to the Central Bureau of Statistics, approximately 365,000 tourist entries were recorded in June 2019, 17.7% more than June 2018 and 20.5% more than June 2017. Between January and June 2019, 2.265 million tourist entries were recorded, as opposed to 2.063 million in the same period last year, an increase of 9.8%.

Revenue from incoming tourism in June stood at NIS 1.9 million ($532,105) and, since the beginning of the year, at NIS 11.7 million ($3,276,760).

A total of 326,500 tourist entries were by air, 16.5% more than June 2018 and 18.9% more than June 2017. An additional 38,600 tourists arrived via the land crossings, 28.7% more than June 2018 and 36.1% more than June 2017.

Incoming tourism from the Iberian Peninsula increased significantly, with 46,600 coming from Spain and 8,400 from Portugal. Since the beginning of the year, incoming tourism from Spain has increased 41% and from Portugal 38%, compared to the same period last year.

June also saw significant increases in in incoming tourism from China, Italy, Austria, Hungary and South Korea.

Tourism Minister Yariv Levin (Likud) said: "Tourism continues to break records with the rise in incoming tourism to Israel."

"June continues the growth trend, thanks to the innovative marketing which is bearing fruit and bringing results. The Israel Ministry of Tourism proves itself as an engine for economic growth, month after month and the results speak for themselves."