Israel gears up for new wave of protests

New protests against the shooting death of an Ethiopian-Israeli teenager in Haifa by an off-duty police officer are expected to be held across Israel beginning Wednesday afternoon.

The protests, which are slated to include road-blockings, follow two days of demonstrations and riots across the country in response to the killing of 19-year-old Solomon Tekah, an Ethiopian-Israeli man from Haifa’s Kiryat Haim neighborhood.

According to a message by protest organizers, Route 38 near Beit Shemesh will be blocked starting at 4:00 p.m. Wednesday afternoon.

Half an hour later, protesters will gather for a demonstration in the northern city of Afula’s Azmaut Square.

At 5:00 p.m., demonstrators are scheduled to gather outside of city hall in Petah Tikva.

In addition, road-blocking demonstrations are expected at 5:00 p.m. in Netanya on the coastal road near Ikea and in Tel Aviv at Azrieli Junction. Protesters are also slated to gather at 5:00 p.m. at Hanegev Junction in Beer Sheva.

At 5:30, protests are expected outside of the central police station in Rosh Haayin.

By 6:00 p.m. the protests will expand to Ashkelon, outside of the main sports center, to Ashdod, and to Kiryat Gat.

In Rishon Letzion and Jerualem’s Pat Junction, protests are expected beginning at 7:00 p.m.

During the last wave of protests Tuesday night, 83 people were treated for injuries, with a number of private vehicles, police cars, and even ambulances damaged by rioters.

Police and emergency responders have deployed extra units in anticipation of the resumption of the protests Wednesday.

The riots first started Monday, following the death of 19-year-old Solomon Tekah in Haifa Sunday night.

Tekah, a member of the Ethiopian community in Israel, was fatally wounded Sunday night when an off-duty police officer spotted a group of young men fighting in the Kiryat Haim neighborhood of Haifa.

According to the officer who opened fire, when he tried to break up the fight, he was attacked by three of the young men, who allegedly hurled stones at him. Fearing for his life, the officer said, he opened fire at the ground to scare off his attackers.

One of the bullets ricocheted, he claimed, hitting and mortally wounding Tekah.

On Tuesday, hundreds gathered in the Tel Regev cemetery in Haifa for Tekah’s funeral.

Relatives of Tekah claimed he was murdered by police.

"It's not 'killing', it's murder,” said Tekah’s cousin, Amir.

“What was he killed by? A work accident? Being hit by a car? When you take the kids out to the playground, do you go out with a gun? [The officer] saw a black man walking. And after the cop in Bat Yam was cleared of charges, what does an officer care about killing him?” Amir continued, referencing the death of Yehuda Biadga.

Biadga, a mentally-ill 24-year-old resident of Bat Yam and member of the Ethiopian community, was shot and killed this January when he was spotted brandishing a knife.