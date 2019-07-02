Judea/Samaria council heads warn of imminent terror state

The heads of the regional councils in Judea and Samaria joined the Terror State Around the Corner campaign that the Regavim organization launched in recent days.

Council heads this morning published a video produced by Regavim warning against the Palestinian Authority takeover of Judea and Samaria.

At exactly 10:00, Gush Etzion Council head Shlomo Ne'eman, Shomron Council head Yossi Dagan, Binyamin Council head Yisrael Gantz, and Mount Hevron Council head Yohai Damari published the video, which opens as a child-like and innocent cartoon, but later illustrates the exact and frightening numbers of illegal Arab construction In Area C during the past decade.

The full data were revealed by the Regavim movement in recent days, following an accurate mapping comparing aerial photographs from 2008 and 2018, indicating each building and structure added to the area.

Yohai Damari wrote on his Facebook page: "When we said this years ago, we were called delusional. Today there's no one who sees it and isn't astonished. I call on the nationalist government to immediately declare an enforcement authority, and direct resources and authorities before we reach the point of no return."

Yisrael Gantz wrote on his Facebook page: "The Israeli population is growing and growing in the existing settlements, but the open spaces are in danger, and instead of building another neighborhood in Judea and Samaria, another Khan al Ahmar is rising. Instead of encouraging developing new settlements, we're forced to say thank you for the very small addition of houses in existing settlements. Instead of maintaining strategic positions in the heart of the State of Israel, we'll get threats against all parts of the country."

Yossi Dagan wrote on his Facebook page: "Quietly, with the encouragement and funding of European countries, the Palestinian Authority is building - illegally, thank you for asking - tens of thousands of homes on Israeli territory (Area C) throughout Judea and Samaria. Smack in the center of the country. The threat here isn't only about settling in Judea and Samaria, but about the entire State of Israel. The Israeli government, which until now has ignored the issue, must act now. Before it's too late."

Shlomo Ne'eman wrote on his Facebook page: "This is a real war on the ground, and this is the only purpose - to establish a de facto Arab state on the land of the Jewish State! We call on the rightist government - stop this insanity! Don't close your eyes, put the issue at the top of the priority list, harness the Trump administration to the national mission - stop the train before it leaves the station."

The video is part of an extensive campaign by the Council heads and Regavim movement to raise mass awareness about the clear strategic danger to the State of Israel in the form of intensive Palestinian Authority activity to establish a terror state.

Over the next few weeks, the campaign will continue to be reflected in activities in the field, in social networks, and on various media.

Judea and Samaria councils heads warn of terror state around the corner (Hebrew):