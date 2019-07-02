Haredi rabbi: Don't do ultrasounds during pregnancy

Rabbi Shalom Cohen, President of the 'Council of Torah Sages,' says waiting for the doctor means there's going to be a blow afterwards.

"Council of Torah Sages" President Rabbi Shalom Cohen on Tuesday told his followers not to do any ultrasounds during pregnancy, Kikar Hashabbat reported.

According to Kikar Hashabbat, former Sephardic Chief Rabbi Shlomo Amar was also present at the gathering, as were rabbis from the Bonei Olam organization, which helps couples pay for fertility treatments.

"G-d sends the cure before He sends the ailment," the site quoted Rabbi Cohen as telling a gathering. "'To send the cure before the ailment' means that when you make the 'cure' ahead of time - you need to make sure that the ailment will not, G-d forbid, follow it."

"I am telling everyone: Today, I don't know what they demand from pregnant women, to come, to do an ultrasound, to see if it's male or female, to see if it's whole or not whole. For what reason?

"I am telling you, the best thing is not to go anywhere. Why? Because if you're waiting for the doctor, there's going to be a blow. It's because of our sins."