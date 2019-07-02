How a woodshop transformed these young men's lives

Young men diagnosed with autism who failed to connect with conventional programs finally find their place - at a woodshop.

Yedidiya and Aharon are two young men in their mid-20s who are diagnosed with autism.

As children and young adults, they had been in and out of multiple programs with limited success, leaving them with the behavior and functionality of toddlers.

As Aharon’s father describes it, “When my son was at the previous place, 5 out of 6 days, he just laid on his bed and looked at the ceiling”.

All this changed just a few years ago when they were introduced to wood working. Over the past three years, they have learned practical woodworking skills and in the process, have significantly integrated into society.

Yedidiya and Aharon create beautiful flower boxes which are sold at a local mall, allowing them to demonstrate their strong work ethic and entrepreneurial skills, under the tutelage of an experienced counselor who coaches them dedication and respect.

Unfortunately, their current wood working shop could use improvement – it has no dust extraction system, ventilation, or spray room. It has no heating or cooling either, making it difficult to work in the space under many weather conditions. Finally, their space is sparse, lacking a proper floor, tools, or shelving units.

Yedidiya and Aharon may never become fully independent adults. But with your help, Yedidiya and Aharon will be able to spend more time doing what they love, and increase their own income and financial independence in the process.

A crowdfunding campaign has been launched to help raise the funds needed to significantly upgrade their work environment. The project is being spearheaded by Boomerang Gives, which focuses on creating significant impact on people’s lives every month through relatively small cost. For a few thousand dollars, you can make a remarkable difference to a program that has already proven itself.

Help them be all they can be, help them be their best. Make a donation today.