'Outlaw Hamas in Britain'

Public Security Minister Gilad Erdan met on Monday with British Home Secretary Sajid Javid.
The two discussed cooperation on issues related to counter-terrorism as well as the fight against anti-Semitism and BDS.
Minister Erdan thanked Javid for leading the efforts which led to the British decision to outlaw all of Hezbollah, including its political wing, and declare it a terrorist organization.
"Hezbollah is a major threat to stability in the Middle East, and I hope that other countries in Europe will adopt a similar resolution. As you did with Hezbollah, the Hamas political wing must also be outlawed, and not only its military wing. A terrorist organization is a terrorist organization," Erdan said to Javid.
He also asked the British minister to promote in his country a resolution similar to the one passed by the German parliament declaring that the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions (BDS) movement is anti-Semitic.
"The boycott movement abuses freedom of expression, but it is based on the same ideology of the terrorist organizations. The BDS and boycott organizations have a part in the rise of anti-Semitism in Britain," said Erdan.