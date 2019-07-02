'Outlaw Hamas in Britain'

Public Security Minister Gilad Erdan hosts British Home Secretary, asks him to outlaw Hamas as Britain did with Hezbollah.

Public Security Minister Gilad Erdan met on Monday with British Home Secretary Sajid Javid.

The two discussed cooperation on issues related to counter-terrorism as well as the fight against anti-Semitism and BDS.

Minister Erdan thanked Javid for leading the efforts which led to the British decision to outlaw all of Hezbollah, including its political wing, and declare it a terrorist organization.

"Hezbollah is a major threat to stability in the Middle East, and I hope that other countries in Europe will adopt a similar resolution. As you did with Hezbollah, the Hamas political wing must also be outlawed, and not only its military wing. A terrorist organization is a terrorist organization," Erdan said to Javid.

He also asked the British minister to promote in his country a resolution similar to the one passed by the German parliament declaring that the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions (BDS) movement is anti-Semitic.

"The boycott movement abuses freedom of expression, but it is based on the same ideology of the terrorist organizations. The BDS and boycott organizations have a part in the rise of anti-Semitism in Britain," said Erdan.