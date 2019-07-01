US vows to never allow Iran to develop nuclear weapons

White House says nuclear deal should never have allowed Iran to enrich uranium at all after Iran violates enrichment limits.

The US vowed to never allow Iran to develop nuclear weapons following Iran's announcement that it had enriched uranium beyond the levels permitted under the 2015 nuclear deal.

"The Iranian regime took action today to increase its uranium enrichment. It was a mistake under the Iran nuclear deal to allow Iran to enrich uranium at any level. There is little doubt that even before the deal's existence, Iran was violating its terms. We must restore the longstanding nonproliferation standard of no enrichment for Iran. The United States and its allies will never allow Iran to develop nuclear weapons," the White House Press Secretary said.

"Maximum pressure on the Iranian regime will continue until its leaders alter their course of action. The regime must end its nuclear ambitions and its malign behavior."