Riot at funeral of Arab who fired fireworks at police

Masked men assault police at funeral of man who was shot for firing fireworks at police.

Dozens of Arabs rioted today in the Jerusalem neighborhood of Issawiya during the funeral of the man who was shot when he fired fireworks at police forces last week.

Police said the terrorist's family met the conditions set to hold the funeral, but some of the participants tried to stir up the atmosphere.

At the end of the funeral in the village, Arabs began to arrive at the outskirts of the village and confront police forces, throwing stones and bottles and throwing fireworks at them.