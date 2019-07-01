British Home Secretary Sajid Javid visits Western Wall

Sajid Javid makes first visit by senior UK official to Western Wall in Jerusalem in 19 years.

On Monday, Great Britain Home Secretary Sajid Javid visited the Western Wall in the Old City of Jerusalem as part of his visit to Israel.

This visit by Britain’s Home Secretary follows 19 years in which no senior minister of the British government has visited Jerusalem or the Western Wall.

The Home Secretary was greeted by the Director of the Western Wall Heritage Foundation, Mr. Mordechai (Suli) Eliav, who told Home Secretary Javid about the history of the site and its importance as a focus of Jewish yearning throughout the generations.

The Home Secretary, who comes from a Muslim family, told that his father believed deeply in the connection between Jews and Muslims, and that his brother visited the Western Wall as a child, and that his father and entire family were very excited about the pictures from here.

The Home Secretary added that one could sense the spiritual power of the site and that he is amazed that the Western Wall is open 24/7 throughout the entire year. He also voiced interest in the pictures of mass events and in the millions of visitors who come to the Western Wall on Jewish holidays.

The Rabbi of the Western Wall and holy sites, Rabbi Shmuel Rabinowitz, greeted the Minister and recited with him Chapter 121 of Psalms as the Home Secretary placed a note between the stones of the Western Wall.

The Rabbi said to the Home Secretary, “Your visit here is evidence that it is possible for Jews and Muslims to live together in this small place without harming one another.”

The Home Secretary concluded with parting words and said, “We love Jewish heritage very much and appreciate it.”