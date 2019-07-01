Bennett, Feiglin reach preliminary agreement for joint run

Zehut and New Right parties lay foundation for joint ticket, reaching understanding on key issues.

The New Right and Zehut parties have reached an agreement on basic principles for a joint run in this September’s election to the 22nd Knesset.

According to a report by Yediot Ahronot Monday, former Likud MK and Zehut chairman Moshe Feiglin and ex-Education Minister and New Right chief Naftali Bennett have laid the foundations for a united ticket, reaching an understanding on key issues.

The two reportedly carried out extensive negotiations over the past month, including a number of face-to-face meetings between the two leaders, along with talks between other senior Zehut and New Right party officials.

One remaining point of contention, however, is the question of who will lead the united New Right-Zehut ticket, with both Feiglin and Bennett eyeing the top slot of a joint Knesset slate.

Bennett is expected to recruit new figures to the party, while former Justice Minister Ayelet Shaked has hitherto not been a party to the negotiations with Zehut.

While Bennett has argued that he should lead the joint list, given the larger number of votes the New Right received in the April 9th election – 138,598, compared to 118,031 for Zehut – he would be the candidate best positioned to bring the largest number of voters.

Feiglin, on the other hand, claimed that much of the New Right’s support came from Shaked’s base. Without Shaked on the list, Feiglin argued according to the report, Bennett’s own base of support is smaller than Zehut’s.