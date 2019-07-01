Suspected stray Syrian missile crashes in Cyprus

A suspected stray missile crashed north of Nicosia, early on Monday, but no one was hurt, Turkish Cypriot officials said, according to Cyprus Mail.

The explosion occurred around 1:00 a.m. in the region of Tashkent, also known as Vouno, some 20km northeast of Nicosia, with the impact setting hills ablaze and heard for miles around.

Turkish Cypriot Foreign Minister Kudret Ozersay wrote on social media: "The first assessment is that a Russian-made missile, part of the air defense system, which was part of the air defense system that took place last night in the face of an air strike against Syria, completed its range and fell into our country after it missed."

He added that, "the pieces that fell to several different points prove that the missile exploded in the air before it crashed."

"Right now we can't be absolute but from the pictures and the inscriptions it appears to be an S-200," analyst Zenonas Tziarras of the Geopolitical Cyprus think-tank told Reuters.

Turkish Cypriot Prime Minister Ersin Tatar added that no one was injured in the explosion.