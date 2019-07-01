Iran helping dig tunnels in Gaza

Source affiliated with Hamas reveals the extent of the Iranian military assistance in digging terrorist tunnels.

In an article in the Hamas daily Al-Risala, Hamza Ismail Abu Shanab, who is affiliated with the terrorist group, describes Iran's assistance to the Palestinian “resistance organizations”.

According to Abu Shanab, on the military level the Iranian aid includes the supply of combat equipment and rockets that could hit Israel's ground forces.

He further says that Iran trains dozens of military operatives for fighting and intelligence gathering, and that it has helped develop the command and control of the resistance organizations as expressed in the fighting against Israel.

Iran also assisted in the development of the rockets and the digging of tunnels through direct financial aid, writes Abu Shanab.

Hamas and Iran enjoy a close relationship, though the sides were at odds for several years after Hamas refused to support Syrian President Bashar Al-Assad, a close ally of Iran's, in the uprising against him. An angry Iran then reportedly stopped supplying the terror group with weapons.

The tide seemed to turn in the summer of 2017, when Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh thanked Iran for its "unlimited" support for the Al-Qassam Brigades and its contribution to the development of Hamas's military capabilities.

In October of that year, deputy Hamas leader Salah al-Aruri, a sanctioned terrorist, led a delegation to Iran, where he stressed that the group and Iran have agreed to set aside their past differences.

In December of 2018, senior Hamas leader Mahmoud al-Zahar and a delegation of Hamas leaders visited Tehran.