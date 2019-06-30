PA releases businessman who took part in Bahrain conference

Jason Greenblatt, the US Representative for International Negotiations, wrote on Twitter on Saturday night that the Palestinian Authority (PA) had released Salah Abu Mayala, a businessman from Hevron who took part in the US-led economic workshop in Bahrain this week.

“We are pleased the PA has released the Palestinian they arrested after attending the Peace to Prosperity workshop. We look fwd to continuing our conversation w all who attended the workshop & anyone else who wants a better future for the Palestinians,” wrote Greenblatt.

Journalist Gal Berger reported on Saturday night on Kan 11 News that Abu Mayala was arrested upon his return home by the PA security forces.

Attempts to arrest other participants at the Bahrain conference were unsuccessful because the participants crossed the Green Line to Israeli-controlled territory.

During the Bahrain conference this week, the US administration unveiled the economic portion of its peace plan, which aims to raise more than $50 billion for the Palestinian Authority (PA) and create one million jobs for its residents within a decade.

The PA boycotted the economic conference in Bahrain, calling it a meaningless meeting that was part of a meaningless plan.

The PA, in fact, has been boycotting the US ever since Trump’s recognition of Jerusalem as Israel’s capital in December of 2017 and his relocation of the US embassy to Jerusalem.