Trump: If peace deal isn't done now, it'll never happen

US Pres. Trump says Palestinian Authority 'wants to be cute,' but if deal doesn't happen during his presidency, it'll never happen.'

US President Donald Trump spoke at the G-20 summit in Japan about the threat of a nuclear Iran and his take on where the "deal of the century" is headed.

Emphasizing that his administration is "working on Iran," Trump took a laid-back approach to the issue.

"We'll see what happens," he said. "I think they'd like to make a deal. I think they'd be very smart to want to make a deal, but we're going to see what happens. I'm okay. I have all the time in the world."

On Saturday, Iran's semi-official Fars quoted an "informed source" as saying that the country would soon exceed the agreed-upon limit for enriched uranium mentioned in the 2015 nuclear deal.

Regarding his administration's proposed peace agreement, often called the "deal of the century," Trump said he believes that Israel and the Palestinian Authority do not come to an agreement during his presidency, he does not believe peace will ever happen.

"With me being President, if you don't get that deal done it, will never happen. We'll have to see what happens," he explained. "But I think the Palestinians basically -- I'm not sure -- I know they want to make a deal but they want to be a little bit cute and that's okay. I fully understand where they're coming from."

"But I think we have a very good chance of making a deal, and a lot of people think that's probably the toughest deal of all. And it may very well be the toughest deal of all. A lot of people think it can't be made.

"I think they want to make a deal, and I've had a very good relationship with some of their leaders. And obviously I've had a good relationship with Israel."