Report: Israeli DJ murdered in Mexico

Ronen Dahan of Haifa is identified as the Israeli disc jockey murdered in Mexico by shooting related to ongoing drug cartel violence.

A well-known Israeli disc jockey was reportedly shot to death at a music festival in Mexico on Saturday, according to Mexican media reports. The Israeli Foreign Ministry is investigating the reports.

The murdered Israeli has been identified as Ronen Dahan, 45, of Haifa. His family has been notified of his death.

Mexican news reports said that four people were killed and six were wounded in the shooting, which was connected to the ongoing drug cartel violence in Mexico.

Armed men burst into the festival in an attempt to rob the organizers of a large sum of money. When they were unsuccessful in procuring the cash they wanted, they began shooting.

Dahan has been touring South America in recent weeks and was on the second day of three days of performances in Mexico.

Fans from the around the world have filled Dahan's social media posts with shocked responses to the news of his sudden death.