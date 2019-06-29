11-yr. old bitten by snake in critical condition

A young girl from northern Israel is in intensive care in Nahariya Hospital after being bitten by a snake.

An 11-year-old girl is in critical condition after being bitten by a snake in the village of Hurfeish in northern Israel on Saturday.

Magen David Adom (MDA) paramedics who were called to the scene provided first aid treatment and evacuated her to Nahariya Hospital for further treatment.

"When we arrived at the site, we saw an 11-year-old girl with signs of a snake bite on her foot," said MDA paramedic Eran Friedlander.

"We provided her lifesaving medical care, transferred her to an intensive care ambulance unit and evacuated her to Nahariya Hospital in critical condition."