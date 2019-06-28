The Deal of the Century? Trump is wrong

The Israeli-Palestinian conflict is so deep that it can not be bridged even with investments in the Palestinian Authority.

Jay Shapiro thinks that even in another hundred years there will be no agreement between Israel and the Palestinians.

In his opinion, American diplomacy has not succeeded in creating a deeper understanding of the situation in the Middle East.

Shapiro explains that the Israeli-Palestinian conflict is so deep that it can not be bridged even with investments of hundreds of billions of dollars in the Palestinian Authority.

Only a desire that will come from the Palestinian population and infiltrate the leadership will bring about change, he says. Until then, he estimates that the "Deal of the Century" may reflect the next 100 years in which it will not be achieved.