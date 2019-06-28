Lemaan Achai: Turning poverty upside down

Does giving charity actually help the poor get out of the ruts they are in? Is there a better way than paying the bills of those in debt?

Lemaan Achai is a unique organization which turns poverty on its head. Their policy is to reanalyze the situation of those in need and help raise them up from a situation of poverty to self-sufficiency.

Ron Allswang, the public relations and marketing director of Lemaan Achai, shares his personal story and the story of an organization which gives hand-ups rather than hand-outs. Don't miss it!