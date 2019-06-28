Watch: NY governor Cuomo visits Western Wall tunnels

Andrew Cuomo and his daughters visited the Western Wall and the tunnels, accompanied by Israeli consul Danny Dayan.

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo visited the Western Wall and the tunnels with his daughters on Friday morning.

Cuomo toured the tunnels with the Director General of the Western Wall Heritage Foundation Mordechai (Soli) Eliav, learned about its history and its importance as the center of Jewish longing and yearning for Jerusalem throughout the generations.

The governor expressed his interest in the history of the Jewish people and their connection to the Western Wall and its heritage. The governor noted that his deep connection to the Jewish people passed from generation to generation, mentioning that his father (the late Mario Cuomo who also served as the governor of NY) was a true friend of the Jews.

Cuomo was accompanied on his tour of the Western Wall by Israel's Consul in New York, Danny Dayan. The rabbi of the Western Wall and the holy sites, Rabbi Shmuel Rabinowitz, received the governor and read chapter 121 of Psalms. The governor placed a note between the stones of the Western Wall.

Rabbi Rabinowitz noted that New York is one of the most prominent Jewish centers in the world and expressed his appreciation to the governor for his friendship with the Jewish people and the state of Israel.

Cuomo signed the guest book of the Western Wall next to his signature from two years ago, when he noted, "G-d should bless Israel. I pray for peace and love. Amen."