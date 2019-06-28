Trump meets with Putin, talks response to Iran at G20 summit

Trump meets with foreign leaders including Vladimir Putin, at G20 summit in Osaka. 'Don't meddle in our elections', Trump jokes.

President Donald Trump met with his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, at the G-20 summit in Osaka, Japan on Friday – one of a series of meetings between the US president and foreign leaders at the G-20.

“We have many things to discuss, including trade, including some disarmament, a little protectionism perhaps, in a very positive way. And we're going to discuss a lot of different things,” said President Trump at the beginning of the meeting with Putin.

“Don’t meddle in the election, please,” President Trump joked to Putin, at their first meeting since the Mueller report was released, finding no evidence of collusion between the Russian government and the 2016 Trump campaign.

The Mueller report did, however, find that the Russian government had waged a “sweeping and systematic” campaign to influence the 2016 US presidential election.

Along with Putin, President Trump is slated to meet with a number of foreign leaders at the G-20 in Osaka, including China’s Xi Jinping and Mohammed bin Salman of Saudi Arabia.

The president also met with Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, Japanese Premier Shinzo Abe, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, and India’s recently reelected Prime Minister, Narendra Modi.

During his meeting with Modi, Trump discussed the recent escalation with Iran, saying his administration was in “no rush” to end the tensions with Tehran.

"We have a lot of time. We have no rush. There’s absolutely no time pressure," Trump told Modi.

“In the end, hopefully it’s going to work out," Trump added. "If it doesn’t, you’ll be hearing about it."