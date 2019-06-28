ISIS claims twin suicide bombings in Tunisia

Twin suicide bombings targeting security forces strike Tunisia's capital, killing one officer and injuring at least eight people.

Twin suicide bombings targeting security forces struck Tunisia's capital on Thursday, killing a patrol officer and injuring at least eight people, The Associated Press reported.

The Islamic State (ISIS) group claimed responsibility for Thursday's attacks through its Amaq news agency, though it was unclear whether it was an opportunistic claim.

One attacker detonated explosives in a busy commercial district near the French embassy shortly before 11:00 a.m. local time, apparently targeting a police patrol.

One of the officers died from his injuries, and another was injured along with three bystanders, according to AFP.

At nearly the same time, a second bomber struck at an entrance to the anti-terrorism brigade on the outskirts of the city. Four officers were hospitalized with injuries.

Tunisia has been repeatedly struck by terror attacks, threatening the country's relative political stability in the region.

In November of 2018, two police officers were stabbed in front of parliament by a young Tunisian who authorities believe had been radicalized. One of the officers later died from his wounds.

In 2015, a gunman killed 38 tourists, mostly Britons, in the coastal resort of Sousse. ISIS also claimed that attack, one of the deadliest extremist attacks in Tunisia in recent years.

In the aftermath, travel agencies pulled out and foreign governments issued warnings for citizens planning to go to Tunisia. Tourism has partially bounced back since Tunisia's government increased security around popular destinations.

Tourism Minister Rene Trabelsi sought to reassure visitors after Thursday's bombings, saying police were investigating aggressively.

In an interview with AP, Trabelsi said he did not think the first attack was tied to the French Embassy nearby but had targeted Tunisian police.

"This attack against national security agents...has nothing to do with tourists," he said.

The minister said he had a "message to tourists: have a good holiday and come to Tunisia. Tunisia is a country that fights these terrorists."