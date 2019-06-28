Abbas: Eastern Jerusalem is the capital of 'Palestine'

PA chairman says national rights are not real estate assets that can be bought and sold with money.

Palestinian Authority (PA) chairman Mahmoud Abbas said on Thursday, in the wake of the economic conference in Bahrain aimed at promoting economic peace, that national rights are not real estate assets that can be bought and sold with money.

Speaking at a press conference in his Ramallah headquarters with the President of Chile, Sebastian Pinera, Abbas said that before achieving a political solution that would guarantee freedom, dignity, independence and justice, "the Palestinian people" need to implement economic projects that can create stability and security for all, and that is why “Palestine” did not participate in the economic conference in Bahrain.

Abbas attacked the US administration over its decisions on Jerusalem, the “settlements”, the “refugees” and security, which, he claimed, proved that the US is incapable of sponsoring the peace process. These decisions, said the PA chairman, encouraged Israel to declare its intention to annex parts of Area C in Judea and Samaria.

The Palestinian Arabs, continued Abbas, are still clinging to peace in accordance with the source of international authority, the signed agreements and the Arab Peace Initiative, and are ready to work with an international body that will sponsor the negotiations.

According to Abbas, the Palestinian Arabs want to turn the eastern city of Al-Quds (Jerusalem) into the capital of a Palestinian state that will be a city open to all believers.