Electrocuted child revives after shocks from defibrillator

United Hatzalah volunteer EMTs responded to an emergency on Tashbez Street in Jerusalem where a young boy was electrocuted.

The EMTs performed CPR on the boy including attaching a defibrillator that administered two shocks. Following the shocks, the boy revived and was transported to Shaare Zedek Hospital in serious condition.

United Hatzalah EMT Yossi Eisenstein who was one of the first responders at the scene reported: "Passersby told us the boy climbed onto the roof of the local bomb shelter and was electrocuted. We did CPR on the child including giving two shocks from the defibrillator, which I carry at all times. The boy regained consciousness after receiving the shocks and was transported in an intensive care ambulance to Shaare Zedek hospital for further treatment."

Due to the severity of the incident and its public nature, United Hatzalah's Psychotrauma and Crisis Response Unit was dispatched and is currently treating bystanders for emotional distress.