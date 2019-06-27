Bennett: Hit the terrorists preparing explosive balloons

'An explosive balloon is like an anti-tank missile, and anyone who releases it is a terrorist trying to murder Israels," Bennett says.

Former Education Minister Naftali Bennett, who heads the New Right party, spoke about the Gaza-area fires, caused by incendiary and explosive balloons sent into Israel by Gazan terrorists.

"The south is burning and the government is busy with elections," Bennett said. "The government's policy, according to which we do not eliminate terrorists who send explosive balloons [into Israel], endangers lives and harms our deterrence."

"An explosive balloon is like an anti-tank missile. Anyone who fires it is a terrorist who is trying to murder Israelis, and we must hit him. When the balloon terror had just started, I said that we should hit the terrorists, but the Cabinet rejected my opinion. And now, we already have 14 fires in a single day. If the Cabinet does not wake up, it will cost us in lives."

On Thursday, 15 fires broke out in Gaza-area communities in Israel, due to incendiary balloons from Gaza.

One of the fires broke out in Kibbutz Mefalsim, located near the Israel-Gaza border. Blue and White MK Alon Schuster, who lives in Mefalsim, said: "The fire entered Kibbutz Mefalsim. Soldiers, security guards, firefighters, and kibbutz members are all working to extinguish it. There's an impression that [Prime Minister Binyamin] Netanyahu doesn't really care. Let the whole world burn, all that matters is that he's saved from court. What matters is that his government lasts. It's very bad, and it hurts."

"The residents of the towns on the Gaza border will stand up to every challenge, but the government of Israel's negligence is already criminal, and it's time to say so."

Watch: Gazan terrorist send explosive balloons into Israel.