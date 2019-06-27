Israeli company tapped to secure US border

Elbit Systems says its US subsidiary has been awarded $26 million contract by US Customs to install monitoring system on US-Mexico border.

Israeli defense electronics company Elbit Systems announced on Wednesday that its US subsidiary has been awarded a $26 million contract from the US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) to install an “Integrated Fixed Towers” system in Arizona that will monitor the US-Mexico border, Globes reported.

According to the report, the project will be carried out over a one-year period. Elbit has previously been awarded a number of contracts by CBP regarding US border security.

The Integrated Fixed Tower system comprises a command and control center and a networked multi-tower, multi-sensor system that continuously monitors portions of the US southern border, providing patrolling agents with intelligence.

“Elbit Systems of America is honored to have been selected by the CBP and the Tohono O’odham Nation to provide a solution to suit the needs of those living and working along the border in the Casa Grande Area of Responsibility,” Elbit Systems of America president and CEO Ranaan Horowitz said, according to Globes. “This project clearly demonstrates our company’s mission to provide innovative solutions that protect and save lives.”