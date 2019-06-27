4 IDF soldiers injured in rocket explosion

2 officers, 2 other soldiers lightly injured in training exercise in southern Israel after 'infantry viper' rocket explodes. 2 hospitalized.

Two IDF officers and two other soldiers were lightly injured Wednesday night when explosives were detonated as a result of "poor professional operations," the IDF said.

The incident occurred during an exercise at a military base in southern Israel.

Two of the soldiers were evacuated to the hospital for medical treatment.

Following the incident, the senior combat engineering officer was instructed not to use the “infantry viper,” an explosive-filled rocket attached to a string of bombs, in engineering corps training until the end of the investigation and presentation of its findings.