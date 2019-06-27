Jerusalem: Family of 10 rescued from house fire

Ten members of a family were rescued from their house, which caught on fire Thursday morning in Jerusalem's Pisgat Ze'ev neighborhood.

Firefighters were called to a house on Yaakov Yehoshua Street in the neighborhood, after reports of heavy smoke and flames raging in the building. The firefighters began operations to put out the fire and prevent the spread of fire to nearby houses, while at the same time beginning to search for trapped persons.

Within a short time, they discovered the family - parents and their eight children - trapped on the porch of the house, frightened and some of them suffering from smoke inhalation.

The firemen protected the family from the flames and, using a crane, rescued them from the burning house.

The parents and their children were lightly injured by smoke inhalation and, after receiving paramedic treatment, six members of the family were evacuated for further treatment at Hadassah Mt. Scopus Hospital.