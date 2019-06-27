'Barak thinks we forgot his failed tenure'

Former Justice Minister Ayelet Shaked attacked former Prime Minister Ehud Barak on Wednesday evening after he announced his return to politics.

"Ehud Barak thinks that the Israeli public forgot his failed and blood-soaked tenure which brought the Second Intifada, the October riots and unilateral withdrawals," Shaked said.

"Even the polished businessman look will not make the Israeli public forget the gap between his promise of a ‘dawn of a new day’ and a national catastrophe," she added.

Minister of Transportation Bezalel Smotrich (National Union) responded to Barak’s move and said, "I congratulate Barak on his return to political life in a move to split the left and on his proper identification of religious Zionism as an influential and significant player in the political arena. No longer a fifth wheel but a key partner in the leadership of the state. He will continue to shout from the opposition and we will continue with God's help to do good for the people of Israel."

Moshe Feiglin, chairman of the Zehut party, attacked Barak and his new political partner, former Deputy Chief of Staff Yair Golan.

"I have now listened to the dramatic announcement by a former Chief of Staff and former Deputy Chief of Staff of the establishment of a new party. They did not even bother to say exactly what they were proposing - on economics, education, health - not even on defense," said Feiglin.

"But what is the man who gave Arafat the whole country and brought war offering? What is his deputy who identified processes of Nazism in Israeli society, no less, and was offended by the criticism against him, offering? What are the leaders of the ideology that has turned the State of Israel into the hostage of the PLO terror organization now offering? Nothing, just nothing," he added.