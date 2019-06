Gil Hoffman provides a glimpse into the behind-the-scenes of internal struggles within the leftist bloc, ahead of the September elections.

Does Benny Gantz have what it takes to challenge Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu?

Recent gaffes are starting indicate that he may not, Gil Hoffman reports.

He also takes listeners behind the scenes in the races for leader of Labor and Meretz on the Left and speculates about whether there could be no female leaders of parties running in the September election.