Cancel the elections? There may be surprises

Prof. Abraham Diskin thinks that the chances of canceling the elections are small, but there may be surprises.

Will September elections be called off? Political scientist, Prof. Abraham Diskin, talks about the legal and political hurdles facing such a move and to gain his perspective whether such a move is realistic.

"The chances of canceling the dispersal of the Knesset are very, very, very low," he said.

Diskin says, "According to the simple law of the Knesset, it is simply not possible. What can be done is a change of law - and I doubt that this is something that can be done in the present situation."

"There are both legal and political problems to cancel this move, but on the other hand, Israeli politics is full of surprises," he added.