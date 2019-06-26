Poway rabbi goes to the UN

On Wednesday, the UN General Assembly met to discuss the growing anti-Semitism around the world, at the initiative of Israel's ambassador to the UN, Danny Danon, who has enlisted the support of the United States, Canada and European Union countries. Over 90 countries participated in a discussion that included hundreds of guests from the Jewish community in the United States, Jewish and pro-Israel organizations, and many more.



In his speech, Ambassador Danon called on the world to declare war on anti-Semitism: "The sounds we heard at Pittsburgh and Poway do not allow us to act with restraint. The world’s approach to eradicating anti-Semitism must be like that of modern warfare. It must attack on multiple fronts."

Danon called on the United Nations and countries to implement a series of steps to eradicate anti-Semitism, including calling for a special envoy to fight anti-Semitism on behalf of the UN Secretary-General and promoting an active policy for monitoring and removing anti-Semitic content on the Internet. He also said countries must implement legislation to educate their population on identifying anti-Semitism. "Leaders of the world – all the allies of the Jewish people – will take that pledge today, and every day, to fight the war on Antisemitism, until anti-Semitism is gone."



Rabbi Goldstein, who was wounded in the shooting attack in Poway, California, was invited by Israel to address the discussion: "In far too many places around the world Jews are becoming more vulnerable...They are paying a shockingly high price to keep themselves safe. Since the horrific attack at our Chabad center, I have made it my personal mission to harness the tools used for spreading darkness and hate for spreading love and light. To fight darkness not with more darkness—but with a great big light."

The rabbi was accompanied by the daughter and sister of Lori Gilbert Kaye, who was murdered in the shooting.



