Nikki Haley visits Western Wall

Ex US ambassador to UN visits prays at Western Wall ahead of her participation in conference at which she is guest of honor.

Former US Ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley, who arrived in Israel to participate in the Israel Hayom Forum for US-Israel Relations, visited the Western Wall today, Wednesday, Israel Hayom reported.

Haley, who is the guest of honor at the special forum, arrived at the women’s section of the Western Wall, prayed and placed a note among the stones.

Those present warmly received Haley, who is known for her consistent support for the State of Israel.

This is Haley's first visit to Israel since she left office. During her tenure as UN ambassador (beginning 2017 until the end of 2018), she took a hard line against the organization's anti-Israel bias and even used the US veto power in the UN Security Council for the first time in six years.