Jason Greenblatt joins prayer service in Bahrain synagogue

Jewish attendees at the US-led economic workshop in Manama, Bahrain prayed at the local synagogue in the Bahrain capital Wednesday morning.

Rabbi Marc Schneier, an advisor to the King of Bahrain, was in attendance, along with White House special envoy Jason Greenblatt.

“A special opportunity to daven(pray) this morning with a minyan(quorum) in a synagogue in Bahrain. Great way to start today. I was asked what I prayed for- two things: my family, who I miss deeply and of course for peace. This is an example of the future we can all build together,” Greenblatt tweeted.