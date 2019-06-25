Special Advisor Rabbi to King of Bahrain: 'Historic opportunity'

Rabbi Marc Schneier: 'We are living in extraordinary times, that this conference is now taking place.'

Special Advisor to King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa of Bahrain Rabbi Marc Schneier, President of the Foundation for Ethnic Understanding, spoke to Arutz Sheva from the Peace to Prosperity Workshop in Bahrain.

"I think it's historic that such a conference is taking place, hosted by the King of Bahrain" said Schneier. "The King of Bahrain had been so committed to warming relations with Israel, he's so committed to seeing that the plight of the Palestinians be addressed; it's really and historic opportunity."

He continued, "I pray that the momentum that will be generated from this conference will propel the peace process forward, with so many wonderful possibilities.

"We are living in extraordinary times, that this conference is now taking place, as the first step in a process towards a viable resolution between the Israelis and the Palestinians in this regional conflict."