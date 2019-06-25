A new campaign entitled A terrorist state – right around the corner was launched today along with a biting video clip that places blame squarely on the shoulders of the Israeli government: Failure to enforce the law against illegal Arab construction in Area C, the section of Judea and Samaria under full Israeli jurisdiction, has enabled the de facto creation of a future Palestinian state, as per the Fayyad Plan of 2009.

In 2009, then-Palestinian Authority Prime Minister Salaam Fayyad rolled out a plan for the de facto creation of a Palestinian state - specifically in Area C. Ever since, the PA has been methodically carrying out the plan, while the Israeli government has been looking the other way.

The video, released today by the Regavim Movement, shows Arab men and women huddled around radios, anxiously following the vote on the creation of the Palestinian state – not in the UN but in Israel’s Knesset. The vote ends with the final name on the voting roster, Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu, who casts his vote in favor of establishing the State of Palestine.

Regavim Director General Meir Deutsch said: “Especially now, as the elections approach, we demand that the government earn its title 'right-wing'. We expect this to be more than a hollow slogan, and call upon the government to take action on the ground. A national program must be created to prevent further progress toward creating a Palestinian state in Area C. This program must be based on methodical stages, including wide-ranging law enforcement measures against new illegal Arab construction.”

The campaign comes on the heels of a call by the mayors of Judea and Samaria municipalities to Prime Minister Netanyahu to halt the Palestinian takeover of Area C.