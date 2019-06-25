'Horrifying that suspected rapist might return to the school'

Attorney for 7-year-old rape victim promises to 'do everything he can' to reverse decision to free PA Arab suspect.

Attorney Yehuda Fried, who is representing the 7-year-old rape victim and her family, responded Tuesday to the alleged rapist's expected release.

On Tuesday morning, prosecutors dropped the case against 46-year-old Mahmoud Nazmi Abed Alhamid Katusa, a resident of the Palestinian Authority town of Deir Qaddis, near Modi’in Illit.

Katusa was indicted last week, but questions arose regarding whether the child's identification of him could be relied upon.

"The possibility that the rapist will walk free frightens me," Fried told 103FM Radio. "The possibility that he will return to working in the school is horrifying. We will do everything we can to change the decision."

"Last night, at midnight, the family received a notification that the interrogation of the girl yesterday, which took several hours, helped to bolster the proofs. From what they said, the girl was raped and Katusa is the suspect. We were sure that the process would continue, but this morning the indictment was canceled. I can't understand it."