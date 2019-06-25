Greenblatt blasts Fatah for threatening violence

US envoy: As the US gov't works to improve Palestinian lives, Fatah threatens an intifada.

Jason Greenblatt, the US Special Representative for International Negotiations, on Monday criticized Palestinian Authority (PA) chairman Mahmoud Abbas’ Fatah movement which is threatening violence during the Bahrain conference.

“As the US gov't works to improve Palestinian lives thru an exciting economic vision for the future, Fatah threatens an intifada, attacks & to ‘make the ground burn under the feet of tyrants.’ How sad for those Palestinians who do not support this ugliness,” tweeted Greenblatt.

With the tweet, Greenblatt linked to a Palestinian Media Watch article documenting Fatah youth threatening an “intifada” in response to the Bahrain conference.

The movement lashed out at Greenblatt and the US, referring to US Ambassador to Israel David Friedman, Greenblatt, and US Presidential Adviser Jared Kushner as "the Zionist hate triangle", PMW revealed.

The US administration will unveil the economic component of its peace plan at the Bahrain conference on Tuesday. The plan aims to raise more than $50 billion for the Palestinian Authority (PA) and create one million jobs for its residents within a decade.

The PA announced it would boycott the economic conference in Bahrain almost immediately after it was announced, saying that the conference would be a meaningless meeting that was part of a meaningless plan.