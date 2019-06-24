New York Governor Cuomo to visit Israel on solidarity trip

New York Governor Andrew M. Cuomo today announced he will depart on a solidarity trip to Israel on Wednesday. The Consul General of Israel in New York, Dani Dayan, will accompany Governor Cuomo as part of his visit.

Following the recent wave of anti-Semitic incidents in New York, the trip will reinforce that New York State stands in solidarity with the Jewish Community and with the people of Israel. During the trip, the Governor and State officials will also work to identify opportunities with Israeli businesses that can strengthen the state's economic development agenda, including in Unmanned Aerial Systems technology and train navigation software.

Consul General Dayan said: "I'm very much looking forward to joining Governor Cuomo on this visit to Israel and applaud him for taking this important step in solidarity with the Jewish community. Governor Cuomo sets an example to leaders all over the world who are battling increasing anti-Semitism in their communities. We cannot ignore the spread of this dangerous disease: We must face it head-on, making it clear once and for all that it will not be tolerated.”

Earlier today, Governor Cuomo was a guest on The Roundtable with Alan Chartock on WAMC Northeast Public Radio, where he gave a preview of his upcoming trip and again condemned the recent wave of anti-Semitic incidents in New York.