Headstone smashed, dog let loose at Jewish cemetery in Estonia

Several headstones were knocked over and a dog was let loose at a Jewish cemetery in Tallinn, the capital of the Baltic nation of Estonia.

The incident occurred Saturday or Sunday according to a report by the Israel-based Coordination Forum for Countering Antisemitism, or CFCA.

The organization’s website published on Monday pictures from the cemetery, in which overturned headstones were visible as well as canine footprints on earth atop a burial plot.

The pictures and report did not mention any hate graffiti or other indications that the incident was a hate crime.

Estonia, which has very few anti-Semitic incidents, is home about 2,500 Jews.