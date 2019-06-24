Major Israeli city inaugurates 'Trump Square'

Petah Tikvah announces city square to be named for US President Donald Trump in recognition of his support for the Jewish State.

The city of Petah Tikvah in central Israel will name a city square after US President Donald Trump, the municipality announced Monday.

'Trump Square' will be inaugurated in a special ceremony on the night of July 3. The ceremony will be held on in the presence of Mayor Rami Greenberg, representatives of the American Embassy and Knesset representatives.

Petah Tikvah Mayor Rami Greenberg said: "The State of Israel has not had a sympathetic and supportive president than US President Donald Trump. We appreciate and appreciate his support for the State of Israel and its residents and it is fitting that a central square in the fourth largest city in the State of Israel be named after him."

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu sent a letter to Mayor Greenberg in support of the decision.

"President Trump is a true friend of the State of Israel. During his tenure, he has demonstrated uncompromising commitment to ensuring our security and our future - standing firm against the Iranian threat, the decision to recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel, the transfer of the American embassy to Jerusalem and recognition of Israel's sovereignty ... The fact that President Trump is being honored in Petah Tikvah is of great importance: The establishment of Petah Tikva, the mother of the moshavot, in 1878, is considered a pioneering act that paved the way for the redemption of the land. The founders of the colony knew many difficulties, but they did not give up. And their stubbornness paid off - as the years passed Petah Tikva established itself Its status as a city and mother in Israel, whose development has not stopped."