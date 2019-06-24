Chelsea FC Women to play Israel Women’s National Team

As part of a busy summer of women’s football, the match will follow the FIFA Women’s World Cup in France, helping to create greater visibility and profile for the women’s game while preparing Chelsea Women for the upcoming Super League season. It also presents a chance for the many Blues fans in Israel to watch our players live.

While in the country, the Chelsea Foundation will be working with a number of charities promoting women’s sports and supporting girls’ grassroots football.

Announcing the match, Chelsea Chairman Bruce Buck said: ‘We are delighted to be taking the team to Israel this summer to play the Women’s national team. As well as a challenging part of our pre-season, this match will help raise the profile of women’s football.

‘Our commitment to women’s football is driven by our owner, Mr. Roman Abramovich, who is passionate about supporting the team and promoting the sport. We hope that our visit to Israel will not only be a special moment for our Israeli fans and our players, but also help to grow the game in the country.

‘Earlier this year, the men’s team played a charity game in Boston, raising $4 million for the fight against antisemitism. Our women’s team have also been heavily involved in our campaign, meeting holocaust survivor Susan Pollock and marking Holocaust Remembrance Day through the #WeRemember campaign.

‘In addition, the Women have been involved in season-long support for our global charity partner Plan International and have been strong advocates of Stonewall’s Rainbow Laces campaign. This match in Israel is another step in Chelsea’s commitment to using the power of football for good causes around the world.’

Rotem Kamer, IFA General Secretary, added: "The arrival of Chelsea Women for a friendly match in Israel is an excellent opportunity to place the focus on female football, certainly when such a leading team pays a visit. Israel’s national women’s team has begun the preparations for the European Championship 2021 qualifiers and the match against Chelsea will allow us to prepare for top rivals such as Italy (29.8) and Denmark (3.9). The contribution of Chelsea, led by owner Roman Abramovich, to the fight against anti-Semitism and the promotion of equality and tolerance is well known and we see the match as a combined effort in achieving important social goals. The audience attending the game is expected to have a unique professional experience and a good opportunity to make a clear statement in favour of women's football."

The match, which will take place at the Ha-Moshava Stadium, will help spread that message around the world.