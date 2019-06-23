Thieves crash into, then steal car

Arab car thieves smash into car, steal it when driver exits vehicle to inspect damage.

A group of Arabs carried out a car heist in Samaria after staging a traffic accident.

A Jewish resident from the town of Hermesh was traveling near the Hermesh junction when her car was struck by a black vehicle from the Palestinian Authority.

The woman got out of her car to inspect the damage. At that point, two Arabs emerged and quickly entered her car and drove off in it. They drove to the village of Baka.

The Jewish woman walked to the gate of Hermesh and reported to the guard about the incident. IDF forces and police have begin searching the area for the stolen vehicle.