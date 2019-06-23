Bolton: Without security there can be no peace

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu took US National Security Adviser John Bolton and US Ambassador to Israel David Friedman on a tour of the Jordan Valley Sunday.

"The Jordan Valley offers Israel the minimal strategic depth and strategic height for the defense of our country," the prime minister told Bolton.

"Our presence here also guarantees stability and security for the entire region," Netanyahu added.

"To those who say that for peace to be established, Israel has to leave the Jordan Valley, I say: that's not gonna bring peace. That's going to bring war and terror - and we've been there. W don't want to be there again."

US National Security Adviser Bolton said that President Trump would take Israel's concerns into consideration.

""I’ll just say that without security there is no peace, there is no long-lasting peace. And I just think it’s too bad, Prime Minister, that more Americans can’t come to locations like this, see the geography, understand its significance, understand how it affects Israel’s critical security position, and explain why Israel has taken the view that it has," Bolton said.



"I can assure you that President Trump will take the concerns that you have voiced so clearly over the years very much into account as we go forward on this."