Iran executes alleged US spy

Former Iranian Department of Defense contractor executed for spying for the US government.

A former Iranian Department of Defense contractor has been executed for spying for the US government, CNN reported on Saturday, citing the Iranian IRNA news agency.

"Jalal Haji Zawar, a contractor of the Department of Defense was spying for the CIA and the US Government," IRNA said, citing a statement released by the Iranian armed forces' judiciary department. "He was identified by the Defense Forces and prosecuted by the Tehran military prosecutor."

According to IRNA's report, Zawar -- who was dismissed from service in 2010 -- had been charged for "spying for the CIA," and that documents and equipment had been seized from his home during the course of the investigation.

Zawar was sentenced to death based on his own confession and the evidence, IRNA said. The statement said he was executed in the Rajai-shahr Prison but didn't say when.

The CIA declined to comment when reached by CNN on Saturday.

Earlier this week, Iran claimed it had exposed a large cyber espionage network which was allegedly run by the CIA.

Iran regularly says it captured spies, and sometimes those are sentenced to death. In 2016, the Islamic Republic arrested a member of the negotiating team that reached a nuclear deal with world powers on suspicion of spying.

In June of 2012, Iran claimed to have dismantled a terrorist and sabotage network in the southern city of Shiraz, which allegedly planned bombings and assassination attempts during Iran’s presidential election.