Soldiers recorded running from Arabs

A recording published on Arab media shows IDF soldiers escaping a group of young Palestinian Authority Arabs who are chasing and stoning them, News 13 reported.

According to the Arab report, the soldiers were escaping the stone-throwing terrorists following a conflict in Kafr Qaddum, near Qalqilya.

The IDF responded: "Every Friday, there are riots in Kafr Qaddum. The IDF places soldiers to ambush the rock-throwers. These soldiers finished their task and ran to their next post. They were not escaping, they were running."

"This video does not show all of the forces in the area - it was edited to aid an agenda, and it does not reflect the soldiers' actions, how they dispersed the conflicts, and the complete situation at the time. The soldiers' mission had been completed and the riots were dispersed."