Chief of the Japan Self Defense Forces visits Israel

Friday marked the end of Chief of the Japan Self Defense Forces General Kōji Yamazaki's visit to Israel.



General Kōji Yamazaki arrived in Israel this week and visited the IDF as part of his visit to the Middle East, as a guest of the IDF Chief of the General Staff, Lt. Gen. Aviv Kohavi.

The visit included a formal parade, discussions on the regional situation, challenges and opportunities.



Kohavi met his Japanese counterpart at Camp "Rabin" (the Kirya) in Tel Aviv, and the two discussed the potential to further the partnership between the two militaries. Kohavi thanked Japan and her military for their support of the MFO in Sinai.



In addition, General Yamazaki met with Deputy Chief of General Staff Maj. Gen. Eyal Zamir, Commander of the Israeli Air Force Maj. Gen. Amikam Norkin, Commander of the Israeli Navy Maj. Gen. Eli Sharvit, and Head of the C4i & Cyber Defense Directorate Maj. Gen. Lior Carmeli.



General Yamazaki also toured with the Deputy Chief of Staff, Commander of the Gaza Division, Brig. Gen. Eliezer Toledano and the Commanding Officer of the IDF Air Defense Array, Brig. Gen. Ran Kochav in the Southern Command, inspecting various IDF capabilities. The Chief of the Japan Self Defense Forces was accompanied by Israel's Defense Attaché, Brig. Gen. Nitzan Ben-Sira.



This is the first time a Chief of the Japan Self Defense Forces has visited Israel since the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries in the 1950s.