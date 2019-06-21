Report: Terror attack in Jerusalem's Old City

Arab terrorist attacks Jewish man in Old City's Jewish quarter.

Arutz Sheva Staff,

Scene of the attack
T.P.S.

An Arab attempted to stab a Jewish man in the Jewish Quarter of Jerusalem's Old City.

The victim, a 33-year-old resident of Petah TIkva, told TPS that he was on his way to the mikvah (ritual bath) when he passed a restaurant near the Hurva Synagogue.

"I heard a cry of 'Allahu akhbar!' about a meter away. I turned my head and saw an Arab coming towards me, wearing a Jerusalem municipality apron and holding what looked like a knife. It was obvious that he was coming to stab me."

