Trump gives Iran an ultimatum

US Pres. Trump promises to retaliate for downed drone if Iran doesn't initiate talks. Iran: Khamenei opposes talks with US.

US President Donald Trump sent a message to Iran setting a deadline for the rogue power to initiate talks, after which the US will attack in retaliation for downing an American surveillance drone earlier this week.

Reuters quoted a source in the Iranian government which said Trump's message was passed via Oman, and emphasized that the US does not want war.

Iran responded that "Supreme Leader [Ali] Khamenei opposes talks with the US."

Air France-KLM and Qantas have announced that they will avoid flying over parts of Iran due to "precautionary measures."

Lufthansa, as well as US airlines, noted the downed drone and said they will avoid flying over the Gulf of Oman and Strait of Hormuz.