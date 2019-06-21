New poll: Likud gets 34 seats, Blue and White 33

New poll shows right-religious bloc receiving 68 seats - but falling one MK short of a coalition if Yisrael Beytenu won't join.

A new survey by Maagar Mochot showed that if elections were held today, the Likud party would win the most seats.

The survey, conducted for 103FM Radio, showed that Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu's Likud would win a narrow victory with 34 Knesset seats, and the center-left Blue and White party would receive 33 seats.

The Yisrael Beytenu, Shas, and UTJ parties would receive eight seats each, while the United Right and the Arab Ta'al-Hadash would each receive six.

Left-wing Meretz would barely pass the electoral threshold, receiving just five seats.

According to the poll, the right-wing bloc would receive 68 seats - 60 without Yisrael Beytenu - while the center-left bloc would receive 52.

If Netanyahu were forced to resign his position, 27% of respondents support MK Gideon Sa'ar (Likud) replacing him, while 19% would prefer either former Transportation Minister Yisrael Katz (Likud) or Knesset Chairman Yuli Edelstein (Likud).